Delhi World Public School, Zirakpur, annual function held

Delhi World Public School, Zirakpur, once again set a benchmark for creative, meaningful and experiential learning by reimagining its annual function in an innovative format. Moving beyond traditional stage performances, the school surprised parents and guests by hosting a unique Literature Fest, transforming the entire campus into a vibrant world of stories, characters and imagination. The event was a reflection of the visionary leadership of Director Principal Dr Manisha Sahni, strongly supported by the dedicated efforts of the teaching faculty. Through this collaborative initiative, literature was presented not merely as written text, but as a dynamic blend of art, drama, music, performance, movement and mystery. Parents experienced an engaging journey through diverse literary expressions such as musical storytelling, multilingual narration, mystery puzzles, dramatic debates and culinary metaphors. Students from every class actively participated in making the festival a grand success. Students of classes II and III captivated the audience with a musical adaptation of The Jungle Book, featuring self-composed tunes and recorded voices, filled with innocence, charm and creativity. Class IV presented One Story, Three Languages, beautifully narrating a single story in three different languages, celebrating India's linguistic diversity and the students' storytelling skills. Class V took the audience on a thrilling and mysterious journey through A Literary Puzzle - The Secret Cupboard. Class VI presented a soulful blend of Qawwali and classical dance under the theme Bhakti Rang, showcasing how stories were traditionally narrated through music and ballads in ancient times. Class VII organised a unique Book Tasting Café, where parents "tasted" stories through flavours of Indian cuisine, creating a memorable fusion of literature and culinary art. Class VIII designed an escape room inspired by the famous detective character Byomkesh Bakshi, where parents played detectives, solved clues across six mysterious rooms and attempted to crack a murder case brought alive through dramatic performances. Meanwhile, students of Classes IX and X transformed their classrooms into imaginative courtrooms, debating the actions of literary characters and discussing justice, perspective and the power of storytelling. Director Principal Dr Manisha Sahni said our aim was not to confine education to textbooks alone. We want our students to experience knowledge through art, performance and creativity.

