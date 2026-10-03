Dental check-up camp held for students

VB International Senior Secondary School, Zirakpur, organised a dental check-up camp for students from pre-nursery to senior secondary, with the aim of promoting oral health awareness and encouraging healthy dental habits among children. The camp was conducted in collaboration with the Dental College, Gulabgarh, Dera Bassi. A team of dental officials and qualified dental professionals from the college conducted comprehensive dental examinations of the students and provided valuable guidance regarding oral health and hygiene. The students were examined for common dental concerns, including dental cavities, gum health, tooth alignment and overall oral hygiene. The dental team also interacted with the students and educated them about the importance of regular brushing, correct brushing techniques, healthy eating habits and routine dental check-ups. Special attention was given to the younger students, making the session interactive and child-friendly while helping them understand the importance of taking care of their teeth and maintaining good oral hygiene. The school management and principal expressed their appreciation to the officials and dental team from Dental College, Gulabgarh, Dera Bassi, for their valuable contribution.
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