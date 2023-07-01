 Detox Digitally for a better life : The Tribune India

  Detox Digitally for a better life

Detox Digitally for a better life

Detox Digitally for a better life


Anurav Kapoor

“After the Covid lockdown ended, I was still hooked to my computer. Giving up on my sleep, I spent nights looking at the computer screen. The only thing that I did not realise at that time was how depressed and disconnected it made me from the real world. After months, I decided to put my time into productive activities and get proper sleep. I began using my time productively.

Our goal should be to cut down the unproductive and useless usage of gadgets from our daily lives and strive to become less reliant on the screen.

After almost two weeks I began seeing the change, my mood was way better, I had more energy throughout the day and I had stopped procrastinating.

The detox exercise helped me to explore a better version of myself and become a better human being.

It is normal to feel anxious or scared about missing out on important things when you decide to do a digital detox but with time, you’ll begin to feel better about yourself and gain a better understanding of your relationship with technology. Challenging ourselves to a digital detox - away from all screens, gadgets and applications isn’t a whole new idea, but has become an increasingly important concept.

With our lives revolving around technology, almost every individual relies on his phone or computer on a day-to-day basis. The use of these gadgets has become unavoidable and the fact that they come with serious health issues, is concerning. Even as students, we rely on the Internet for our assignments, reports, projects and many other things. The gadgets have surely made our lives convenient but these have also made us lazy and ignorant.

Scrolling mindlessly on social media, watching YouTube all day and then complaining about not having enough time, has become a habit of many people. We wake up to the sounds of our phones buzzing and rush to check the messages. It’s almost as if we cannot imagine our lives without screen time. A digital unplugging in not only important for our minds but also for our bodies. But let’s face it, in this fast-paced world, cutting ourselves from technology is nearly impossible. The phrase digital detox has taken a new meaning for this generation.

The writer is a student of Class Xii, YPS, Mohali

