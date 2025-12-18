'Dharohar and Aarohan' organised

OSDAV Public School, Kaithal, organised a grand cultural event, titled “Dharohar and Aarohan”, showcasing India’s rich heritage and diverse traditions. School Manager JS Nain and Regional Officer Suman Nijhawan graced the occasion as distinguished guests. The programme commenced with a formal welcome extended by Principal Anju Talwar to all guests and the parents present in the gathering. This was followed by the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony performed by the dignitaries in the presence of the parents. The special highlight of the event was that around 2,000 students from Nursery to Class IV participated and mesmerised the audience with their delightful performances. The programme was presented in three phases. It began with a welcome song, followed by ‘Ganpati and Saraswati Vandana’ and the chanting of the ‘Gayatri Mantra’. In the first and second phases of the event themed “Dharohar”, students showcased the valour of great historical figures, such as Prithviraj Chauhan, Banda Singh Bahadur, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Gautam Buddha, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Maharana Pratap and Rani Lakshmibai, by their impactful dance performances. The third phase, “Aarohan”, featured an expressive choreography representing “Hum Arya Hain”, an awareness-generating play under DAV’s “No Nasha Nation” campaign and an energetic performance highlighting the importance of sports and yoga in building a progressive nation. Additionally, students presented various folk dances under the theme “Unity in Diversity”, which left the audience enthralled. During the programme, the school magazine was released by the distinguished guests, which was another milestone for the school. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by the Principal and the rendition of the national anthem.

