Dikshant School, Chandigarh, organises TEDx Talk

An exceptional lineup of nine diverse and accomplished speakers from various fields took the stage at TEDx Dikshant School, an independently organized TED event held at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh, today. The speakers shared their experiences, life stories, and insights with an eager and engaged audience. The speakers covered a wide range of topics, ensuring a captivating and thought-provoking experience for all attendees. The speakers included Karhun Nanda - Heart Transplant Golfer; Mandeep Punia - Journalist and author of the book 'Kisan Andolan: Ground Zero; Rajeev Kumar - A philanthropist and global corporate leader; Somveer Singh Anand - CEO and MD of 'The Innovation Mission Punjab'; Divya Arya - A journalist and author; Baby Halder - A domestic worker turned into an author; Divyanshu Poddar - CEO of Rocketeers, pioneering solid fuel-powered model rocketry in India; Idant Dikshit - High school student at Dikshant International School and president-HOPE club; and Syed Mohd Irfan - a media professional.

The event was divided into three engaging slots, with each speaker delivering an 18-minute talk. The event commenced with a captivating dance performance by the students of Dikshant School, set to the famous verse of Shri Rabindranath Tagore's "Where the mind is without fear."

A young speaker, Idant Dikshit, from Dikshant International School, shared his experiences and the journey of following his passion for photography and travel. He explained how these experiences inspired him to take meaningful actions towards building a more inclusive and compassionate society.

In addition, the school's band 'Aasmaan' delivered a soul-stirring musical performance. The Aasmaan School Band's performance at the TEDx event not only showcased their musical talent but also highlighted the importance of nurturing young artists and providing them with platforms to shine.