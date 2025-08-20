DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Director of Shemford Futuristic School, Pinjore, felicitated

Director of Shemford Futuristic School, Pinjore, felicitated

School notes
article_Author
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:30 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
Dr Bimla Arora, Director of Shemford Futuristic School, Pinjore, was felicitated with ‘Education Icon of the Year Award 2025’ at the National Education Conclave — one of the country’s most esteemed and finest annual gatherings in the education sector. The prestigious event took place at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, New Delhi, drawing distinguished educationists, school leaders, policymakers and innovators. Dr Arora was honoured for her outstanding and lifelong commitment to fostering quality education and holistic development of students. Besides many prestigious awards to her credit in the education sector, this award is the latest gem in her crown. She acknowledges her entire team for all her achievements calling them as a “True Team Strength”.

