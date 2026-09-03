Dishika wins gold medal in badminton tournament

Ryan International School, Amritsar, celebrated the achievement of Grade XI student Dishika Suri, who won a gold medal at the School District Badminton Tournament. Her exceptional skill, determination and sportsmanship earned her selection for the School State Badminton Tournament. Principal Kanchan Malhotra congratulated Dishika on her outstanding performance and wished her success at the upcoming state-level competition.
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