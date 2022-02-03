Reopening of schools

Districts with less than 5 pc Covid positivity rate can move towards reopening schools: Centre

Districts with less than 5 pc Covid positivity rate can move towards reopening schools: Centre

Image Istock

PTI

New Delhi, February 3

The Centre on Thursday said the districts having less than five per cent Covid positivity rate can move in the direction of reopening schools but it is up to the state governments to take a call in this regard.

Noting that the pandemic situation has improved and there has been a consistent decline in new COVID-19 cases, Niti Ayog Member (Health) V K Paul said we have more confidence now to go in the direction of reopening schools.

Ministry of Education (MoE) officials said schools are completely open in 11 states while they are reopened for mostly higher classes in 16 states. They said following the "extensive" vaccination coverage, the ministry had in December revised the guidelines issued to state for reopening of schools.

Schools continue to remain completely closed in nine states, officials said, adding that all the states have vaccinated at least 95 per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff, while few states have achieved 100 percent vaccination coverage for them.

"The pandemic situation has improved. There are states and districts of concern, but overall there is a contraction in the spread of infection which is heartening. There are 268 districts where the positivity is below 5 per cent. And clearly, these districts can move in the direction of non-COVID care and also in the direction of other economic activities as well as school reopening," Paul said at a press conference.

"The decision for reopening schools rests with the state governments, by the district administrations. But the broad issue is that we would still like to ensure that schools are opened and schools are run, according to protocols, standard operating procedures because we are still in the midst of the pandemic.

"By implementing SOPs, we can ensure safe conduct of schools, make physical learning possible, school activities, which lead to interaction development, possible. Teachers can feel safe because now in any case, as they are vaccine protected. So following the SOPs is the essence of the guidelines that the Union government has been issuing. And we believe these guidelines are adapted, these are considered directly by the state governments and decisions are taken for opening the schools," he added.

Noting that the nation is concerned that there have been a significant learning loss, Paul said schools should be open at the "earliest opportunity but also appropriate time".

"It (school closure) had other imperatives in the absence of vaccine -- the teachers were not protected, and so on and so forth... We have more confidence to go in the direction of reopening schools but according to the SOPs. We are very happy to share with you the the paradigm within which, in a scientific evidence, schools can be opened safely," Paul said.

Sweety Changsan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education said after taking into account the extensive vaccination coverage, the ministry had issued revised guidelines to states in December last year and the decision to ask for parents consent was left with states.

"Also, the revised guidelines talked about congregations and gatherings which were earlier banned in schools. According to the new advisory, schools may celebrate events and hold gatherings according to SOPs issued by the state. States and UTs have also been advised to evolve SOPs for safe conduct for group activities and events," she added.

Further, the revised guidelines issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, suggested preparing bridge courses and implementing them in classrooms.

"Once school reopens, the grade-related syllabus should be undertaken only after the bridge course is completed, so that students can adjust to the changed school environment and do not feel the stress or being left out, especially students who did not have access to alternate means of education," the guidelines had said.

"In the modified guidelines, the government has also suggested identification of children based on their learning levels so that teachers can focus on students who need additional support," it added. PTI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face

2
Nation

China suffered higher losses than reported, Australian newspaper says on Galwan Valley clash

3
Punjab

Punjab polls: Denied ticket for grandson, Congress leader HS Hanspal joins AAP

4
Himachal

Shimla and Manali get fresh snow; tourists rush to hill stations

5
Punjab Election

Denied ticket, BJP men reluctant to canvass for turncoats in Patiala

6
Haryana

High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector

7
Chandigarh

Affair, blackmail lead to Chandigarh murder: Police

8
Nation

ISB placements: 270 companies make unprecedented 2066 acceptable job offers

9
Schools covid-19 scare

Telangana HC orders online classes till February 20

10
Himachal

Land exhausted for industry, Himachal Pradesh scouts for more

Don't Miss

View All
Heartwarming: man helps blind friend experience live football match
Trending

Heartwarming: Man helps blind friend experience live football match

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra
Trending

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra

Kapil Sharma reacts to fan comments in this hilarious new video
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma reacts to fan comments in this hilarious new video

Mandira Bedi shares a few unseen photos from Mouni Roy's wedding
Entertainment

Mandira Bedi shares a few unseen photos from Mouni Roy's wedding

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts
Punjab February 2: World Wetlands Day

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts

23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak
Haryana

23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Top Stories

Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6

Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6

Through IVRS system voters were being given three options — ...

India not to attend opening or closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics

India regrets Chinese naming Galwan Valley participant as Olympics torchbearer

Not to send top diplomat in Beijing for Olympic ceremonies, ...

High Court stays Haryana government’s 75% reservation rule in private sector

High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector

The Bench headed by Justice Ajay Tewari also admitted the ma...

Covid wave contracts, Centre says states can decide on school reopening

Covid wave contracts, Centre says states can decide on school reopening

As of today, schools are fully open in 11 states, partially ...

India-born Devika Bhushan is California’s top doctor

India-born Devika Bhushan is California’s top doctor

She is the daughter of Indu Bhushan who set up India’s Ayush...

Cities

View All

122 in fray from 11 Assembly seats in Amritsar

122 in fray from 11 Assembly seats in Amritsar

Amritsar: Independents making all-out efforts to popularise themselves

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts

Green issues not on priority list of parties

Bikram Singh Majithia: Fight for Amritsar East a fight to restart dev projects

OPDs at Chandigarh’s GMSH, GMCH to resume with 50 per cent capacity

OPDs at Chandigarh’s GMSH, GMCH to resume with 50 per cent capacity

Affair, blackmail lead to Chandigarh murder: Police

Day temperature dips in Chandigarh, rain likely for two days

Startup portal for young entrepreneurs in Chandigarh

Sector 37 Property Grab Case: Accused used to drug victim, beat him up, says witness

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

Who will be BSP candidate from Nawanshahr?

Who will be BSP candidate from Nawanshahr?

Poll 2022: 801 violations reported in 25 days in Jalandhar

107 candidates stay in contest from nine Assembly constituencies of Jalandhar district

Constituency watch: Banga

7 observers review poll process in Kapurthala

Supreme Court extends for a week protection from arrest given to Simarjit Singh Bains

Supreme Court extends for a week protection from arrest given to Simarjit Singh Bains

Woman raped in car, dumped at Hisar; 8 booked

Ludhiana: Heart patient's car gets stuck in jam, dies

Concrete around trees: Bailable warrant issued to Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman

Three dead, 151 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

‘Chacha Maggi Wala’ to lock horns with Capt Amarinder Singh, again

Denied ticket, BJP men reluctant to canvass for turncoats in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, students protest rape, harassment of girl in Delhi

Punjabi University, Patiala, reduces Punjabi language course term to 1 year, receives flak