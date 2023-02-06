Divine Glory Public School, Dhanaura (Ambala)

Republic Day was celebrated on the campus. Tamanna of Class X hoisted the National Flag to ensure women empowerment and give strength to 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. It was followed by march-past. Students took part in rhymes recitation, speeches, yoga, skit on national integration, folk dances like Bhangra&Giddha. School Founder KailashKapil congratulated students and motivated them to become good citizens of India.