Divine Glory Public School, Dhanaura, Ambala

Independence Day was celebrated in the school. The national flag was unfurled by Sejal, a Class X student. Children participated in march past, poetry recitation, skit, patriotic songs, anchoring and cultural dances. Class X students presented a skit on the lives of Army men, while Class X girls staged a skit depicting the devastation caused by the Pulwama attack. Founder of the school Kailash Kapil inspired the children to maintain unity and integrity of the country and boycott social evils.
