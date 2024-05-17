Divine Light International School, Sirhind

The school celebrated Mother’s Day with fervour and joy, engaging students from classes I to XII in a variety of activities like tiara making, captivating plays, poem recitations and essay writing. Babita Chopra, the school principal, warmly commended the students for their participation and efforts. The event showcased the talents and creativity of the students but also fostered a sense of gratitude and respect towards mothers.
