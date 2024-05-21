Divine Light International School, Sirhind

The parents’ orientation programme at the school for classes III to V was both delightful and enlightening. Priya Arora, secretary-cum-treasurer, and Dr Babita Chopra, Principal, began the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Dr Chopra expressed gratitude to parents, recognising their pivotal role in their children’s education and reaffirming the school’s commitment to excellence. Priya Arora introduced the school’s mission and vision, emphasising the holistic child development. Parents actively engaged in activities like tongue twisters and breathless number counting, fostering camaraderie and involvement. Faculty members shared insights into the school’s teaching methodologies, ensuring parents understood the educational approach aimed at nurturing students effectively. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by coordinator Sukhjeet Kaur.
