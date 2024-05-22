Divine Light International School, Sirhind

Students of the school have achieved outstanding results in the Board exams. In Class X, Priyanshi Sood secured the first position with 93.2%, Amritpal Singh earned the second position with 91%, and Navneet Kaur took the third spot with 88.8%. In Class XII (Medical), Anshul Sharma topped with 93%, followed by Abhay Jagga with 92.6%, and Sahil Gera with 89.4%. In the Class XII (Non-Medical), Arshia secured the first position with 86.2%, while Arpit, Om Vaid and Manjot Singh shared the second position with 82.6%, and Simran secured the third position with 80.8%. In Class XII (Commerce), Naina achieved the highest score with 93.8%, Gurleen Kaur followed with 88.2%, and Aasthadeep Kaur came third with 85.8%. In Class XII (Humanities), Akshay secured the first position with 80.8%, Guruwar Ghuman took the second position with 77.8%, and Navjot Singh and Simranjot Kaur shared the third position with 77.6% marks.

