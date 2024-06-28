Divine Light International School, Sirhind

Yuvraj Singh, a Class X student of the school, has achieved a remarkable feat by winning the gold medal in the National Powerlifting Championship. His extraordinary performance included breaking a 15-year-old national deadlift record by lifting an impressive 271 kg. The outstanding accomplishment has brought immense pride to the school community. The school’s secretary-cum-treasurer Priya Arora congratulated Yuvraj for his tremendous performance and dedication.

