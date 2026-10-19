Divyanshu, Shreya bag prizes at painting contest

Green Field Senior Secondary School, Nagrota Bagwan, celebrated the achievements of Class IX students Divyanshu Rana and Shreya Koundal at an international painting competition held at the Nicholas Roerich Art Gallery, Naggar, Kullu. Competing against young artists from India and Russia, Divyanshu Rana secured second position, while Shreya Koundal received the special prize for her creativity and artistic talent. Principal Sudhanshu Sharma congratulated both students and encouraged them to continue nurturing their artistic abilities. Their achievements brought pride and recognition to the school.

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