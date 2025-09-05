Divyanshu wins silver medal in judo

Divyanshu, student of Class VIII-C of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, won silver medal in judo at the Inter-School Competition held at the Sports Complex, Sector 34, Chandigarh. Divyanshu showcased exceptional skill, determination, and sportsmanship in the U-50 kg weight category, competing against some of the best young judokas from various schools across the city. His achievement reflects the school’s commitment to encouraging students to excel not only in academics but also in co-curricular and sporting arenas. The school management and staff congratulated Divyanshu on his success and wished him many more such accomplishments in the future.

