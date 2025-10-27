Diwali celebrated

Holy Mary’s School, Banur, celebrated Diwali with enthusiasm, showcasing the true spirit of the festival. Teresa House presented a special assembly themed "A Good Diwali," emphasising sharing, cleanliness and spreading love and light. Students captivated the audience with a skit promoting an eco-friendly Diwali, a lively Punjabi folk dance, inspiring speeches and heartfelt poems. The celebration reminded everyone of the festival's true meaning - the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. The management and Principal joined the festivities, celebrating with teachers and students.
