Diwali celebrated

Green Castle Smart School, Sector 47-C, Chandigarh, celebrated Diwali. The celebration began with ‘Ganesh Pujan’, seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha for happiness, prosperity and success. The teachers presented a beautiful skit based on the Ramayana, highlighting the victory of good over evil and conveying the message of truth, righteousness and positivity. Principal Pooja Grover addressed the students and motivated them to celebrate Diwali in its true spirit by spreading happiness, love and kindness while following the tradition of an eco-friendly and safe Diwali. The celebration included a variety of exciting activities for students. At the junior level, children enthusiastically participated in a diya colouring activity. At the senior level, a diya-making inter-class competition was organised. A beautiful rangoli-making activity was also conducted, in which students created colourful and attractive designs with the guidance and support of their teachers. The occasion was graced by the presence of Chairman Rajesh Kapoor and Director Sunita Kapoor, who appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers and encouraged everyone to celebrate festivals with joy, unity and cultural values. After the ‘puja’, sweets were distributed among the students, along with gifts, adding to their excitement and festive happiness.