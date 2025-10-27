Diwali celebrated

Delhi Public School, Mohali, celebrated Diwali, spreading the message of happiness, unity and the triumph of good over evil. The festivities began with a special assembly, where students discussed the significance of Diwali and the school choir presented a soulful song on the theme of light and positivity. Students showcased their talents through cultural performances, including dance, skits and poetry recitations, highlighting the joy and importance of the festival. Various competitions, such as Diya decoration, lantern craft making and eco-friendly candle holder making, allowed students to express their creativity. The celebration also included activities like diya painting, rangoli making, storytelling and Mandala art, adding to the festive spirit. Teachers emphasised the values of cleanliness, sharing and caring during the festival. The event concluded with a potluck lunch, where students shared homemade delicacies, reflecting the spirit of togetherness and the true essence of Diwali. The celebration demonstrated the school's commitment to preserving cultural values while promoting sustainable festivities.

