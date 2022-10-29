Diwali exhibition at Ryan International School, Patiala

A Diwali Handicraft Exhibition for students based on Chairman's vision - Entrepreneurship was organised on the school premises. All students prepared decorative materials such as painted diyas, decorated candles, frills, paper envelopes, plates, diya stands and made wall hangings for Diwali and displayed these in different stalls. Students from deaf and dumb school also joined them. Parents appreciated the initiative taken by the school and were grateful to the school for providing their children this opportunity where they could build up their confidence, improve public speaking skills and learn marketing. Principal Pooja Sharma appreciated students for their creativity and presentation and motivated them for upcoming activities.
