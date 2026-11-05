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Home / The School Tribune / Diwali festivities bring smiles to students at DAV Public School, Sec 8, Chandigarh

Diwali festivities bring smiles to students at DAV Public School, Sec 8, Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:58 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Vasudhaiv Kutumb, the foster parent of the students, celebrated Diwali at the school by distributing registers and Rs 300 to each student, along with refreshments. The initiative aimed to spread happiness and bring festive cheer to the children. Members of Vasudhaiv Kutumb shared the valuable teachings of Diwali, highlighting the importance of kindness, compassion, sharing, caring and helping those in need. The children were extended warm Diwali wishes and encouraged to embrace the spirit of love, goodness and togetherness. The thoughtful gesture made the occasion memorable for the children and reflected the true essence of Diwali - spreading light, hope and happiness in everyone's lives. Members of Vasudhaiv Kutumb and Principal Mantosh Pal Singh showered their blessings on the children.

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