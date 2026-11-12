Diwali Fiesta was organised at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary Public School

A grand Diwali Fiesta was organised at the school. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana by Principal, Narender Sharma, and the judges. School secretary Ravinder Bansal and treasurer Jitender Singh Gill were the chief guests. The students presented mesmerising ramp walks, duet singing, instrumental performances, folk dances of Haryana and Punjab, solo dances and solo songs. A special lucky draw was held for the students and staff, in which Tanmay of Class VII won the first prize of Rs 3,100, Parv of Class X secured the second prize of Rs 2,100, and Nikunj of Class VIII won the third prize of Rs 1,100. Class-wise lucky draws were also held. Sushil Dua, Poonam Sharma and Paramjeet Kaur were present on the jury. The principal, along with the judges, felicitated the winners of all competitions and congratulated them. They appreciated the brilliant efforts of the young children and the cooperation extended by their parents. Pawan Garg, president of the school, conveyed his best wishes on the occasions of Deepawali, Vishwakarma Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Principal Narender Sharma, in his address, apprised the gathering of the school’s special achievements and reiterated his commitment to the overall development of students. Monika Jindal and Geeta Kamboj conducted the proceedings beautifully and proposed the vote of thanks. The programme concluded on a positive note, with everyone exchanging festive greetings and best wishes.