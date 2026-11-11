Diwali mela at GGMSSS, Sector 20-B, Chandigarh

GGMSSS, Sector 20-B, Chandigarh, organised a vibrant Skill Exhibition and Diwali Mela, providing students with a wonderful platform to showcase their creativity, talent and entrepreneurial skills. The event was graced by Neena Kalia, Deputy Director-I; Rajan Jain, Deputy Director-II; and Nirmal Sharma, Deputy Director-III, from the Education Department, Chandigarh. The occasion was also graced by Ruby Gupta, general secretary, Chandigarh Mahila Morcha. Students from all classes enthusiastically set up a variety of stalls, displaying their artistic skills and innovative ideas. The exhibition featured beautifully crafted crochet items, colourful diyas, handmade wall hangings and decorative artefacts. The nail art and mehndi stalls added to the festive charm, while games and food stalls offered fun, excitement and delicious treats to visitors. A special highlight of the event was a nukkad natak presented by students, conveying a strong message against drug and tobacco abuse and encouraging everyone to lead a healthy and responsible life. The mela provided students with an opportunity to develop creativity, teamwork, communication and entrepreneurial skills in a joyful and festive environment. The entire campus was filled with enthusiasm, laughter and the spirit of Diwali. The Skill Exhibition and Diwali Mela was thoroughly enjoyed by one and all, making it a memorable celebration of creativity, learning and festive togetherness.