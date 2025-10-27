Gurukul Global School, Sector-13, Chandigarh, hosted a Diwali party for its teachers and committee members, extended a warm invitation by School President Neena Setya and Managing Director Parveen Setya. The celebration was filled with joy, festive spirit and togetherness. The highlight was a mesmerising musical performance by Sanam Malik and his band 'Satyug' from Chandigarh, captivating everyone with soulful voices and energetic stage presence. The event concluded with Principal Urvashi Kakkar expressing heartfelt thanks to the management for organising a delightful celebration that strengthened bonds among staff and committee members.

