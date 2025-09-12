DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Donation drive organised

Donation drive organised

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a heartfelt initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged communities, Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a donation drive. The school collected clothes, toys, shoes, tiffin, bottles and stationery items for children residing in nearby slum areas. The campaign titled “Share to Care” saw enthusiastic participation from students, parents and staff who came together to contribute these articles. The collected items were sorted, packed and personally distributed by students and teachers to children in need, spreading joy and bringing smiles to many faces. The distribution took place in collaboration with supporting staff members. More than 100 children benefited from the drive, receiving items that will not only provide comfort but also boost their confidence and morale. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Manisha Dogra said, “This initiative was more than just a donation drive — it was a lesson in empathy and community service for our students we believe that small acts of kindness can make a big difference.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts