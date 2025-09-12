Donation drive organised

In a heartfelt initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged communities, Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula, organised a donation drive. The school collected clothes, toys, shoes, tiffin, bottles and stationery items for children residing in nearby slum areas. The campaign titled “Share to Care” saw enthusiastic participation from students, parents and staff who came together to contribute these articles. The collected items were sorted, packed and personally distributed by students and teachers to children in need, spreading joy and bringing smiles to many faces. The distribution took place in collaboration with supporting staff members. More than 100 children benefited from the drive, receiving items that will not only provide comfort but also boost their confidence and morale. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Manisha Dogra said, “This initiative was more than just a donation drive — it was a lesson in empathy and community service for our students we believe that small acts of kindness can make a big difference.”

