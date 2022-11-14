Don't let failures define you

"Children are not things to be molded, But people to be unfolded"

Children are very resilient, hopeful and resourceful. They have many dreams, and it seems like the pandemic has forced us all to slow down and reevaluate. It has changed how we think about our future. We still want to live our best lives, but now many of us have to rethink our paths to get there.

Our aspirations or ultimate goals still include joy, happiness, contentment, being the best at what we do and living a full life. But the careers, jobs, education, the path we take to get there is quite changed now. During the pandemic, many of us lost loved ones, many children could not continue with their education/coaching due to lack of resources.

Who are we now? Why should we go on? Is there anything even left to aspire to with so much uncertainty in the world?

The one thing that we can be certain of is that there will be a future on the other side. And we will live to see it, so we have to be prepared for it. We should not forget that all our dreams can come true only if we have the courage to pursue them.

Also, a dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work.

So, we have to muster the courage to move on and pursue our dreams.

The most tenacious of us have already started. Frequently, we get news of children who have fulfilled their dreams and achieved great heights at a very young age.

Children are now more into medical sciences, social work and innovations to overcome the problems of the current world.

I find the example of Sparsh, a 17 year old student, very inspiring. On being troubled by frequent power cuts, he developed a thermal floater and won the Children Climate Prize.

Like him, we should also work hard and remember, it doesn't matter how many times you fail, what matters is how you pick yourself up and keep on working on your dreams.

Mannat Sandhu, Class IX, D.C. Model Sr. Sec. School, Sector 7, Panchkula