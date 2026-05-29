Don’t let screens gobble up your summer vacation

For many students, summer holidays begin with excitement and end with one surprising question: Where did all the time go? Days that seem long and full of free time often pass surprisingly quickly in front of screens. Without even realising it, a large part of the vacation disappears online. Holidays are meant to give students a break from regular academic routines and help them relax and refresh themselves.

Advertisement

However, in today’s digital age, many students spend most of this time indoors with mobile phones, laptops, televisions, and online entertainment. While technology is an important part of modern life, excessive screen time can quietly consume holidays that could otherwise become meaningful and memorable.

Advertisement

How screens quietly take over

Advertisement

One of the biggest reasons screen time becomes difficult to control is that it rarely feels excessive in the beginning. Social media reels, games, videos, and constant notifications keep the mind continuously engaged, making it easy to lose track of time. Hours pass quickly without creating anything truly memorable.

Gradually, daily habits also begin to change. Sleeping late at night, waking up late in the morning, spending less time outdoors, and avoiding physical activity often become part of the routine. Even though screens may provide temporary entertainment, the mind rarely gets genuine rest because it remains continuously occupied. Another hidden effect of excessive screen use is that days begin to feel repetitive. Constant scrolling leaves little room for creativity, reflection, or real-life experiences. Instead of feeling refreshed by the end of the break, many students feel mentally exhausted without fully understanding why.

Advertisement

The importance of balance

Holidays do not need to follow strict school schedules, but maintaining a simple routine can make a significant difference. A healthy balance between relaxation and discipline helps students enjoy their time more meaningfully.

Simple habits such as waking up at a reasonable time, limiting unnecessary screen use, spending time outdoors, or including some form of physical activity in the day can improve both mental and physical well-being. Setting fixed hours for entertainment instead of remaining online throughout the day can also help students use their time more wisely. Completing holiday assignments gradually instead of postponing everything until the final days can also help students enjoy their break without unnecessary stress.

Maintaining balance does not mean turning holidays into another academic burden. Instead, it helps create space for both enjoyment and healthy habits. True relaxation comes not from spending endless hours online, but from giving the mind and body the opportunity to feel refreshed.

Rediscovering life beyond screens

This time away from school can also become an opportunity to reconnect with experiences that busy academic schedules often leave little room for. Spending time with family members, visiting relatives, reading beyond textbooks, learning practical skills, or simply engaging in offline activities can make holidays far more meaningful.

Outdoor walks, conversations with friends, creative activities, sports, and moments spent away from screens often become the memories students carry with them for years. Such experiences help develop confidence, communication skills, creativity, and emotional well-being in ways that endless scrolling cannot.

Technology itself is not the problem. The real challenge is ensuring that screens remain a small part of life instead of becoming the centre of it. Holidays pass quickly, but the experiences created during them often stay for a lifetime. How students choose to spend this time can shape not only their memories, but also their habits, mindset, and well-being.