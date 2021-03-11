Doon International School, Mohali

The closing ceremony of Doon International School Parliamentary Debate Championship 2022-23 started with a welcome ceremony for special guests and the announcement of the names of the teams that had made it to the final round of the debate. Both the teams in the finals presented solid arguments and counter arguments captivating the audience. Before the final results were announced, Guneet Singh, Brahmjot Tatla and Bharat Aggarwal, alumni of the school, were presented a token of thanks for their support in organising the event. The prizes were given by Director Simrita Mann and Principal Ira Bogra. The trophy for 'The Best Orator' went to Ambika P Khachi from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, along with a cash prize of Rs 7000. A cash prize of Rs 21,000 and the 'Runners-Up Trophy' was bagged by Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula. The most coveted 'Champions Trophy' and a cash prize of Rs 30,000 went to Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh.