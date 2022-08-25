Doon International School, Mohali

The Independence Day programme commenced with the school prayer and thought of the day. The highlight of the celebration was the inter-house solo patriotic dance competition for students of classes VII to X. The sixteen participants from all the four houses set the stage on fire with their spectacular performances. A potpourri of patriotic songs and poems, too, added to the patriotic fervour. School Founder Mann graced the occasion. Principal Ira Bogra in her address welcomed the School Founder and wished the gathering on the day.