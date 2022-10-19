As a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an Inter-School English Declamation Competition was held at the school. About 50 students from different schools of the tricity participated in the competition. The judges for the event were Asha Sharma and Bhupinder Kaur. Young scholars exhibited a novel approach towards comprehending the meaning of freedom in the modern era. Their views, ranging from freedom of the mind to being a global asset, touched upon many critical aspects of freedom in personal, social and political domains. Director Simrita Mann expressed the need for holistic language skills and effective communication among the students in order to achieve success in life. In the junior category, Manya Chamoli from Manav Mangal Smart Wonders School, Zirakpur, bagged the first position. Nikunj Khurana from Bhavan Vidhyalaya School, Panchkula, and Shreeansh Thakur from Shemrock Sr Sec School, Mohali, shared the second position. Ransher Singh Mann from Doon International School, Mohali, and Vivaan from Saupin’s School, Panchkula, shared the third position. In the senior category, Aadya Sharma from St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, got the first position. Shubh Kumar from Manav Mangal School, Zirakpur, and Rishika Bhatia from Delhi Public School shared the second prize. Jiyaa Gupta from Chitkara International School, Chandigarh, and Devangi from Doon International School, Mohali, shared the third prize. The winners were awarded trophies and certificates. Principal Ira Bogra congratulated the winners.
