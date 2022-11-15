Doon International School, Mohali

An educational fair was organised at the school. Representatives of around 15 top universities of India and the world imparted information to the parents as well as students of Class IX to XII. They answered all the doubts and queries of the parents. The parents and students participated enthusiastically in the fair, which was a huge success.
