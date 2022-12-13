Doon International School, Mohali

The school hosted the junior school sports meet. It commenced with the welcoming of the dignitaries. Director Charanjit Singh Mann unfurled the school flag and Simrita Mann declared the sports meet open by releasing the balloons. The march-past contingents from the junior school presented a stupendous display. Young martial artists presented a power-packed taekwondo show. Spectators were left emotionally stirred witnessing the musical tribute paid to our soldiers by young enthusiasts of classes III and IV. Fitness freaks of Class ll performed a brilliant prop-drill. Little munchkins of class l, in their glittering outfits, stole the show as they ushered in the spirit of the Christmas season. The skating display was another feather in the cap of the Doonites that highlighted the exuberance of the youngistaan. The sprinters excellently fared in 70m, 100m, 200 m races and relay races. In the fun races, the dexterous, little hands and vigilant, quick minds competed in assembling the ring, station play, equilibrium race, hurdle race, balance on the dome cone and commando race. The tug of war between parents and teachers was another engrossing event. The winners of the races and the best athletes from the junior school were awarded trophies and certificates. Principal Ira Bogra presented the vote of thanks.
