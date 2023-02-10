Doon International School, Mohali

The school witnessed a memorable evening hosted and organised by students of Class XI to bid adieu to the outgoing students of Class XII. The event commenced with a melodious song sung by Parampal and Harmandeep. Another highlight of the evening was a ramp walk by students in the school auditorium. Students gave several dance performances. Directors Charanjeet Singh Mann and Simrita Mann declared the results of the ramp walk. The Miss Doon title went to Suhani and Ravtej Singh bagged the Mr Doon title. Principal Ira Bogra wished good luck to students and motivated them to carve a bright and prosperous future for themselves.
