Doon International School, Mohali

The Doon International Old Students' Association (DIOSA) organised its second alumni meet in the school auditorium. The event began with the welcome of school teachers and alumni. This was followed by a message from DIOSA president Harlove Singh, who spoke about the lofty objectives of the association. Members of the association and teachers shared their experiences of their stint at the school. A number of fun games were organised. Old students gave a bhangra performance on the occasion.
