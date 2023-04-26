Doon International School, Mohali

A special assembly was conducted on Earth Day by the students of the Eco Club at the school. The celebration started with invoking the blessings of God through a school prayer, followed by a hymn. The students of the club spread the message of mutual co-existence with other living creatures. They presented bird feeders to the Principal, Ira Bogra, and the Dean of Academics, Jaswinder Kaur, and assisted them in installing them. An appeal was made to the audience to place water feeders and bird feeders on the terraces of their homes as the temperature was rising. A presentation on the G20 and the importance of incorporating millets in daily diet was given by the students of the Senior Secondary Wing. The students from the Junior Wing recited poetry.
