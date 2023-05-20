Doon International School, Mohali

Mother's day was celebrated at the school by the Kindergarten wing. The children sang and danced with their mothers. They enjoyed playing games such as treasure hunt, statue dance, musical hoops and tying the tie. The tiny tots of Kindergarten had made badges for their mothers saying "My Mom is the Best Mom" to show their love and respect for her. Parents attended a parenting session in which a few guidelines were shared with them on how to deal with their kids' whims and fancies and make them better human beings. Principal Ira Bogra addressed the mothers by saying, "A mother's heart is brave and she sacrifices her own pleasures for the welfare of the family." She advised the students to give respect and love their mothers. Prizes were given to the winners.