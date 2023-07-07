Doon International School, Mohali

A workshop empowering teachers with first-aid skills to ensure students’ safety was organised at the school. Mandeep Kaur, school nurse, conducted the comprehensive workshop to equip the educators with the knowledge and skills necessary to handle medical emergencies effectively within the school environment. The interactive and hands-on training included basic life support techniques, including cardio pulmonary resuscitation, epilepsy seizures, choking, nose bleeding, diabetes, hypotension, etc. Through a combination of theoretical sessions, practical demonstrations and role-playing exercises, the teachers gained confidence in their ability to respond swiftly and appropriately during critical situations. Principal Ira Bogra attended the workshop and emphasised the importance of early intervention and prompt action in minimising the impact of injuries or medical emergencies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US presidential advisory panel member for recapture of unused green cards for family, employment categories from 1992-2025
Move could benefit thousands of Indians waiting for their gr...
I'm NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar
Working committee okays expulsion of 2 MPs, 9 MLAs | Ajit sa...