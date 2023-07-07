Doon International School, Mohali

A workshop empowering teachers with first-aid skills to ensure students’ safety was organised at the school. Mandeep Kaur, school nurse, conducted the comprehensive workshop to equip the educators with the knowledge and skills necessary to handle medical emergencies effectively within the school environment. The interactive and hands-on training included basic life support techniques, including cardio pulmonary resuscitation, epilepsy seizures, choking, nose bleeding, diabetes, hypotension, etc. Through a combination of theoretical sessions, practical demonstrations and role-playing exercises, the teachers gained confidence in their ability to respond swiftly and appropriately during critical situations. Principal Ira Bogra attended the workshop and emphasised the importance of early intervention and prompt action in minimising the impact of injuries or medical emergencies.