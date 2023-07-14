Doon International School, Mohali

‘Parivartan’, a plantation drive, in association with Planty Homes Pvt Ltd was organised by 13 BN CRPF Headquarters, Sector 43. Students of Class IX to XII of the school participated in the drive. The drive was conducted in City Park, Sector 68 on July 7, 2023.The students reached the venue at 8 am. They were given a variety of saplings to plant and water. They were also educated about the benefits of green India and took a pledge to conserve the environment. It was an enriching experience for all the students and they participated in the drive with great zest and fervour.

#Mohali