Doon International School, Mohali

‘Parivartan’, a plantation drive, in association with Planty Homes Pvt Ltd was organised by 13 BN CRPF Headquarters, Sector 43. Students of Class IX to XII of the school participated in the drive. The drive was conducted in City Park, Sector 68 on July 7, 2023.The students reached the venue at 8 am. They were given a variety of saplings to plant and water. They were also educated about the benefits of green India and took a pledge to conserve the environment. It was an enriching experience for all the students and they participated in the drive with great zest and fervour.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi 1st India PM to receive France’s Grand Cross of the Legion honour
UPI enters France, to start from Eiffel Tower
Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected
Flows 3m above danger level; 3 water plants shut, supply dow...
Tourists evacuated from Chandratal
PRTC bus driver’s body found
MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs
PM Modi in France, deals to figure during talks with Macron