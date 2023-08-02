Doon International School, Mohali

The school held its annual investiture ceremony in its auditorium to formally appoint and honour the newly elected student council members for the academic year 2023–24. The highlight of the event was the formal investiture of the new student council members. The new student council members were adorned with badges and sashes by Directors Charanjeet Singh Mann and Simrita Mann, and Principal Ira Bogra. The council members took an oath to uphold the values and principles of the school and to work diligently for the betterment of the student body. Charanjit Singh Mann, addressed the newly elected members and encouraged them to embrace their roles with integrity, empathy, and dedication.
