Doon International School, Mohali

A workshop was organised at the school with the aim to empower students with juvenile-related laws. The workshop was conducted by Harmandeep Kaur, lawyer and an educationist. She made the students equipped with the provisions of POCSO Act, Juvenile Act and IT Act. A team of students provided essential information through a skit. Students were made aware of the difference between safe and unsafe touch. Students were made familiar with the available child helpline numbers. They were explained that acts like bullying and physical assault can have serious consequences. Principal Ira Bogra emphasised the importance of spreading awareness about these laws in today’s scenario.
