Doon International School, Mohali

An inter-house singing competition was held on Independence Day. Clad in the Tricolour attire, the students became embodiments of unity and reverence. With each note they sang, they wove a thread of connection that reached into the depths of every soul in the mesmerised audience. Principal Ira Bogra and adjudicator of the singing competition Prabhjot Kaur announced the results of the competition. The first position was secured by Ashoka and Ranjit House, the second by Teresa House and the third by Akbar House. The Principal urged the young minds to be custodians of India’s legacy.

#Mohali