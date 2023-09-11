Doon International School, Mohali

On Teacher’s Day, students of the school organised an event to honour and express their gratitude towards their dedicated teachers. The celebration commenced with an array of mesmerising dance performances by students. Each dance performance was a tribute to the teaching profession, showcasing the talent and creativity of students. Then students presented a thought-provoking skit, highlighting the profound impact teachers have on their students. Each teacher was presented with a token of appreciation, which included flowers and personalised thank-you cards crafted by students. The school management organised a sumptuous lunch and fun-filled games for the teachers.

#Mohali