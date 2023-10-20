The school organised its second Inter-School Parliamentary Debate Championship for two days on its premises, in which students from various Tricity schools participated. The first day commenced with the welcome of chief guest Chetan Mittal, a senior advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh. The dignitaries present at the event participated in the lamp-lighting ceremony, seeking the blessings of God. This was followed by a mesmerising classical dance performance and an enlightening short video highlighting India’s progress. Chetan Mittal and Principal Ira Bogra encouraged the young participants to embrace the opportunity in a healthy way. The second day of the event began with the semi-final round of debate, followed by the announcement of Doon International School, Mohali, and Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali, as the two finalist teams. The Principal, Dean and Convener of the school presented the coveted trophy to Unat Kaur Pannu, Jasleen Kaur and Navya Setia, members of the host team and winning team. The runner-up trophy was bagged by Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali, with Aditi, Aarav Sharma and Manya Atri as its members. Yajat Gupta from Gurukul World School, Mohali, was adjudged the best speaker.
