Doon International School, Mohali

The school witnessed a burst of creativity as young artists of Class I to V showcased their talents in the Inter-School Art Competition. Subhash Shorey, a renowned artist, and Poonam Rana, art faculty at Government Model School, Chandigarh, presided over as the members of the jury to evaluate the creative pieces displayed by the students of Tricity. Class I students filled colours in captivating pictures. Class II students illustrated their all-time favourite cartoon characters. Class III artists spared no detail in envisioning the birthday celebration for their beloved pet, Chikoo. Class IV students faced a challenging choice between drawing a fish in an unexpected location or depicting a shark enjoying a unique snack — a cupcake. Class V students had the option to create a vibrant scene featuring a beautiful rainbow, displaying their artistic skills by incorporating all its colours.

#Mohali