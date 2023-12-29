Doon International School, Mohali

The school celebrated Christmas on its premises. The atmosphere resonated with melodious carols, captivating dance performances, and also a soul-stirring shabad on the Chaar Sahibzaade to observe Veer Bal Diwas. The highlight was Santa Claus spreading cheer and a unique touch-a drone showering gifts, creating a magical and memorable experience for everyone present. Principal Ira Bogra extended her congratulations to all the participants, wishing them a Merry Christmas and a New Year filled with joy and prosperity.

