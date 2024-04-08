Doon International School, Mohali

Like every year, the school organised a three-day Akhand Path Sahib to seek the divine blessings of the Almighty for the good health and prosperity of the students, parents and staff members, a fruitful and prosperous year ahead and to celebrate the achievements of past 20 years of the school. The auspicious occasion witnessed the presence of management, principal, faculty and students, all coming together in harmonious reverence. The atmosphere resonated with prayers, hymns and devotion, invoking the blessings of Waheguru to guide the school and instil in teachers and students the values of humility, gratitude and resilience.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
TMC staged attacks on investigating agencies to protect corrupt: Narendra Modi in WB
Says ‘Syndicate Raj’ active in state | Central funds for poo...
South Korea launches its 2nd military spy satellite amid animosities with North Korea
Says their satellites would boost their abilities to monitor...