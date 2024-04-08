Doon International School, Mohali

Like every year, the school organised a three-day Akhand Path Sahib to seek the divine blessings of the Almighty for the good health and prosperity of the students, parents and staff members, a fruitful and prosperous year ahead and to celebrate the achievements of past 20 years of the school. The auspicious occasion witnessed the presence of management, principal, faculty and students, all coming together in harmonious reverence. The atmosphere resonated with prayers, hymns and devotion, invoking the blessings of Waheguru to guide the school and instil in teachers and students the values of humility, gratitude and resilience.

