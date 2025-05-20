DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Doon International School, Mohali

Doon International School, Mohali

Board exam result
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The premises of the school resonated with joy and pride as the result for Class XII was declared. Upholding the legacy of delivering remarkable academic achievements, the school once again celebrated stellar performances. Rosereet Kaur and Dristi Arora brought laurels to the institution by securing an impressive 98.4%, emerging as the school toppers in Class XII. Out of 117 students, an outstanding 16 students scored above 90%. The school management and principal extended their heartfelt congratulations to all students, proud parents and staff for achieving a 100% result and continuing the tradition of academic excellence.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper