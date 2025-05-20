Doon International School, Mohali

The premises of the school resonated with joy and pride as the result for Class XII was declared. Upholding the legacy of delivering remarkable academic achievements, the school once again celebrated stellar performances. Rosereet Kaur and Dristi Arora brought laurels to the institution by securing an impressive 98.4%, emerging as the school toppers in Class XII. Out of 117 students, an outstanding 16 students scored above 90%. The school management and principal extended their heartfelt congratulations to all students, proud parents and staff for achieving a 100% result and continuing the tradition of academic excellence.

