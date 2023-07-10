Doon International School, Mohali, holds workshop for teachers

Commander Jagmohan Singh Bhogal (retired), founder and CEO, Thinkfluence Academy and Emotional Intelligence Trainer and Coach, conducted a workshop for the teachers of the school on ‘Emotional intelligence for effective teaching’. The workshop helped the teachers gain valuable emotional insights and awareness to inspire and maintain productive relationships to practice listening skills and maintain empathy. The objective of the workshop was to practice and implement emotionally intelligent learning environment. A number of exercises were done to increase self- introspection, emotional awareness, emotional regulation and understanding others. With the help of an upward spiral and downward spiral, he showed how one emotion leads to another and leaves one contented or depressed depending on the kind of emotions one has. A meditation session was also held that aimed at developing self-motivation, productivity and commitment to profession.
