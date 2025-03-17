Doon International School, Mohali, organises Kindergarten Annual Sports Day

The school organised its Kindergarten Annual Sports Day, a grand finale to the school’s 20-year celebration of excellence. The ceremony commenced with the traditional torch ceremony, followed by a spectacular march past by young students. The sports events included races for Pre-Nursery, Nursery, LKG, and UKG, where the little champions showcased their enthusiasm and determination. Adding to the excitement, Nursery students captivated the audience with a colourful Smurfs and Minions Drill, while LKG students mesmerised everyone with a synchronised Ribbon Drill. The grand finale featured a high-energy bhangra performance by UKG students, leaving the audience spellbound. The event was a perfect blend of sports, teamwork, and cultural vibrancy, reflecting the school’s commitment to holistic development. Parents and teachers cheered on the young participants, making the day a memorable one for all.