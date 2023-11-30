Doon International School, New Chandigarh

The school hosted the ‘Sabrang 2023’ sports meet. The chief guest was Brigadier (retd) Amardeep Singh Grewal. Students exhibited exceptional athleticism, dazzling spectators in thrilling events such as relay races and hurdles. The cultural extravaganza included enchanting performances like ‘Saree Drill’ and the mesmerising ‘Hula Hoop Dance’. A tribute to ISRO scientists added a poignant touch, while the lively bhangra performance emerged as the crowning glory of the day. Ranjit House clinched the coveted Best Contingent trophy with a rhythmic and synchronised march past to the beat of the pipe band, showcasing exemplary discipline. Ashoka House earned the title of Best House, a testament to its outstanding performance across various events. Brigadier Grewal’s profound emphasis on ‘emotional intelligence’ left an indelible mark on everyone present there. Managing Director of the school Charanjeet Singh Mann extended his gratitude to all the stakeholders, making Sabrang 2023 a remarkable and unifying success.